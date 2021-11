BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain is over with, but the clouds will be stubborn to break. The best chance of seeing some sunshine today is across northwest Alabama and even Marion, Lamar, and Winston counties. While the clouds will hold back temperatures from warming much today and highs will be in the 50s generally, tonight, they’ll save us from falling into the frosty range. Even though we won’t be placed under a frost advisory, I would still bring in sensitive plants.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO