Hey Guys, What Do You Like To Do In Your Free Time?
I like to rewatch MARVEL movies, read, talk to friends, go on variety of apps, and eat ramen sushi and more Japanese food and cook ramen for my dad
I doodle/draw. I always have a pencil and paper on me. Recently I've been on an art block though, so my go-to is eyes. I usually make really detailed ones but then I get all clingy with them so I've got 27 loose papers with just one (tiny) drawing on them each ._.
I write. I still love to read and watch movies but I write every single day and because I lose track of the time that turns into a few hours of writing a day. Sometimes I do crafts with my sister.
I grew up in my own universe. It was like a bubble to me, a place where I was always safe. However, there weren't a lot of other kids there. The ones that were there were like 7 years older than me. So I spent a lot of time wandering large paddocks on my own having to entertain myself. I did this by writing stories, it was great fun!
I write songs, listen to songs, make art, snuggle with my guinea pigs and sometimes I build legos! I also like cryptology and solving codes and puzzles. Cicada 3301 is absolutely fascinating to me and I want to be as good at solving puzzles as the people who solved the cicada puzzles someday.
Everyone can enjoy a good time with themselves, so what will you do?
