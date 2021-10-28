Hey Guys, What Do You Like To Do In Your Free Time?

Hey everyone, how and at what time do you usually wake up? (alarms, on your own, woken by someone else, etc.) How do you start your morning? Share with us!. I set an alarm for 5am then that is my time to wake up and “rest my eyes” (usually end up falling asleep) then that tricks my brain into thinking its later than it is so when I wake up I will feel well rested when its actually 5:30 which is my next alarm for when I actually have to wake up then at 5:30 I lay in bed with the lights on and do something relaxing like read or watch yt then at 6 I get up to walk around and get ready then I get back into bed and just lay there till 7.

