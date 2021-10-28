CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Hasbro Is Releasing a Screen-Accurate 1:1 Scale 'Ghostbusters' Proton Pack

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Ghostbusters: Afterlife just around the corner, Hasbro‘s HasLab division has now created the perfect collectible for fans of the iconic franchise: a 1:1 scale Spengler’s Proton Pack. Built in partnership with Sony Pictures to be exceptionally screen-accurate, the premium collectible...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

Cool Stuff: A Ghostbusters Proton Pack Is The Latest Crowdfunded Project From Hasbro's HasLab

Over the past few years, Hasbro's crowdfunded HasLab initiative has turned out some massive collectibles that are so expensive to produce that they have to be made to order and they require a certain level of commitment from fans before they'll be made. Some of their efforts include "The Mandalorian" ship known as the Razor Crest scaled to the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection action figures, a positively huge Galactus action figure from Marvel Legends, and the ginormous Unicron from "Transformers." But now they're getting into the prop replica game with their latest project, a life-sized "Ghostbusters" proton pack featuring lights, sounds, and incredible details. Check it out below!
SuperHeroHype

Toy Review: Hasbro Ghostbusters Ghosts, Ecto-1, and Collector Figures

Toy Review: Hasbro Ghostbusters Ghosts, Ecto-1, and Collector Figures. Ghostbusters as a movie franchise has experienced long hiatuses, but as a toy property, it’s rarely gone away. From the original Kenner toys based on the ’80s cartoon through Trendmasters, Mattel, Diamond Select, Playmobil, and now Hasbro, zapping ghosts makes kids and collectors feel good. And a new movie always feels like grounds for a wide new product array. For collectors, the Plasma Collection offers detailed six-inch figures from the new film. For kids, a gimmicked Ecto-1 seems designed to work with smaller, more cartoonish figures. And for fun, a line of ghosts sport action features like so many ’80s figures did. Let’s take a look at the Hasbro Ghostbusters toys the company sent us for review.
AMAZON
GeekTyrant

Adam Savage Inspects The Cool Props of GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Like The Proton Pack

Adam Savage had the awesome opportunity to be invited to the set of the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He got to checkout the Ecto-1, the set that was built for the film, and now he’s got a new Tested video where he is looking at all of the cool ghost hunting props that were used! One of the most iconic props he inspects is the proton pack.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Sony Pictures#The Proton Pack#Squid Game
rekkerd.org

Cool WAV releases Patch Invader Vol. 1 sound pack for Invader 2

Cool WAV has announced the release of Patch Invader Volume 1, a collection of 25 presets for the Invader 2 software synthesizer instrument by e-Phonic. The royalty free pack is a “pay what you like” download, including free. More information: Cool WAV.
ELECTRONICS
candgnews.com

Behind the Wheel: Ghostbusters Detroit features 2 versions of Ecto-1

METRO DETROIT — “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”. Whenever Ghostbusters Detroit shows up for an occasion, it always arrives in style. The group of entertainers travels by two distinctive vehicles that draw plenty of attention: a 1977 AMC Wagoneer and a 1984 Cadillac hearse. Both white cars sport the signature Ghostbusters logo made popular by the movies and are equipped with sirens and blinking lights that would frighten away any paranormal spirits.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Watches of Knightsbridge to Auction Unique Cartier Customized For Punk Exhibition at The Met

London-based Watches of Knightsbridge is auctioning off a unique vintage Cartier that has been customized by Brooklyn artist Travis W. Simon. The customisation was commissioned by fashion retailer, Moda Operandi, in collaboration with Foundwell in 2013, with the finished piece being sold in connection with the PUNK: Chaos to Couture exhibition at The Met in New York.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
decrypt.co

Warner Bros To Launch 'Red Pill' NFTs Avatars For The Matrix Resurrections

An NFT avatar from The Matrix Resurrections. Image: Nifty's/Warner Bros. The Matrix is returning to the big screen with The Matrix Resurrections, and it's set to launch alongside a range of NFTs. Per The Hollywood Reporter, social NFT platform Nifty's will launch 100,000 avatars themed around The Matrix Resurrections, with...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Christopher Ward Drops Limited Edition C60 Concept Skeletonized Dive Watch

Christopher Ward has offered a taste of things to come with its new C60 Concept skeletonized limited edition dive watch. The Anglo-Swiss brand has said that the 42mm grade 2 titanium dive watch “foreshadows developments in our forthcoming diving models.”. The open-worked watch is the 21st use of the brand’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Retrospekt Releases Nostalgic Pepsi x Polaroid Instant Camera

Retrospekt is tapping into childhood nostalgia and is appealing to retro tech enthusiasts everywhere with a new Pepsi x Polaroid 600 Instant Film Camera. The vintage Polaroid camera brings fans back to the nostalgic time of the ’80s and ’90s and is designed with the Pepsi blue exterior to celebrate the beverage’s iconic branding from years past. Retrospekt is known to revive vintage analog cameras and combine old and new by sourcing additional internal components from other antique Polaroid cameras before restoring them to be like new.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy