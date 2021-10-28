Hasbro Is Releasing a Screen-Accurate 1:1 Scale 'Ghostbusters' Proton Pack

Over the past few years, Hasbro's crowdfunded HasLab initiative has turned out some massive collectibles that are so expensive to produce that they have to be made to order and they require a certain level of commitment from fans before they'll be made. Some of their efforts include "The Mandalorian" ship known as the Razor Crest scaled to the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection action figures, a positively huge Galactus action figure from Marvel Legends, and the ginormous Unicron from "Transformers." But now they're getting into the prop replica game with their latest project, a life-sized "Ghostbusters" proton pack featuring lights, sounds, and incredible details. Check it out below!

7 DAYS AGO