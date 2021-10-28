Here's An On-Foot View of the Nike Dunk Low "Harvest Moon"

The latest collab from Nike Skateboarding is with Todd Bratrud and the pairing will give one of its classic skate shoes a new fruit-inspired look. For the project, the artist has reimagined the popular SB Dunk High with a new strawberry-inspired aesthetic. The collab features a two-tone upper with red leather working its way on the mid panels and forefoot combined with a green premium hairy suede heel counter, the ankle collar and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the shoe’s design is a caricature of a strawberry embroidered on the heel as well as printed on both insoles. Completing the look is a translucent midsole and outsole. According to the Instagram caption shared on Nike SB’s latest post, this SB Dunk High “Strawberry” collab celebrates the 10th anniversary of their coveted “Skunk” collab that launched in April 2010. The Todd Bratrud x Nike SB Dunk High “Strawberry” collab will be released exclusively at select skate shops and Nike SB stockists today. A second release will arrive on Oct. 26 via SNKRS. At the time of publication, a retail price for the collab has yet to be announced.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO