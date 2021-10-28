CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Here's An On-Foot View of the Nike Dunk Low "Harvest Moon"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas shown no signs of slowing down on delivering new Dunk Low designs as it racks up another pair in a “Harvest Moon” colorway. The 1985 model has recently been unveiled in retro treatments such as the “Aged Navy”, a festive “Halloween”...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Todd Bratrud’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Strawberry’ Collab Is Releasing Soon

The latest collab from Nike Skateboarding is with Todd Bratrud and the pairing will give one of its classic skate shoes a new fruit-inspired look. For the project, the artist has reimagined the popular SB Dunk High with a new strawberry-inspired aesthetic. The collab features a two-tone upper with red leather working its way on the mid panels and forefoot combined with a green premium hairy suede heel counter, the ankle collar and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the shoe’s design is a caricature of a strawberry embroidered on the heel as well as printed on both insoles. Completing the look is a translucent midsole and outsole. According to the Instagram caption shared on Nike SB’s latest post, this SB Dunk High “Strawberry” collab celebrates the 10th anniversary of their coveted “Skunk” collab that launched in April 2010. The Todd Bratrud x Nike SB Dunk High “Strawberry” collab will be released exclusively at select skate shops and Nike SB stockists today. A second release will arrive on Oct. 26 via SNKRS. At the time of publication, a retail price for the collab has yet to be announced.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Blazer Low in Black

Virgil Abloh and join forces on four takes of the classic Blazer Mid thus far including the first white and black pair for the original “The 10” collection, two for Halloween back in 2018 and one which was made in collaboration with tennis superstar Serena Williams. And in the coming months, the popular designer will be further advancing his portfolio with the Swoosh by lending his touch to the Nike Blazer Low. This is arguably one of the wildest renditions that Abloh has pieced together considering the nature of its build, and the black colorway has just emerged again by way of on-foot photos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Wins Halloween in a Dior Sweater & ‘The Gunna’z’ Boots

Not that anyone is surprised, but Rihanna won Halloween again. This year, the “What’s My Name” singer decided to emulate her fellow musician, Gunna, with an eerily realistic recreation of one of his most infamous looks. For the costume, Rihanna modeled a Dior sweater layered under a leather vest and endless chain necklaces; the look also included knee-length shorts and designer shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) The real kicker of the costume was Gunna’s — and therefore Rihanna’s — choice of footwear. The knee-high leather sneakers offered a unique appeal, set atop a white stacked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High "Brazil" Officially Revealed: Photos

Supreme and Nike have created numerous collaborations together over the years, and in 2021, they have even more on the horizon. On one end, you have the biggest streetwear brand in the world, while on the other, you have a sportswear brand that has dominated the market for decades. This relationship has always been a natural one, and in the end, it has led to some amazing pieces of apparel and footwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
sneakernews.com

Another Glitter Swoosh Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears

As the Nike Air Force 1 Low heads into 2022, it’s appeared in dozens of non-original, experimental styles. The latest?: A relatively “colorless” ensemble accompanied by glitter swooshes. Akin to a paisley print-donning trio that remerged recently, the newly-surfaced pair features its most statement-making detail at the mid-foot. Sparkly purple...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Binds Its Dunk High in a Navy and "Court Purple" Colorway

Nike adds a fresh Dunk High to its roster with a two-toned colorway that combines the “Midnight Navy” with the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG’s familiar “Court Purple” color scheme. The latest offering when viewed from afar can be slightly deceptive with the shade of navy bordering on black — resulting in a near-exact resemblance to the Air Jordan 1 palette.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Has Been Updated With a "Shroud"

Has given its classic all-White Air Force 1 a new laceless makeover, adding a shroud above the tongue featuring a metallic Swoosh zipper buckle. The white leather uppers and sole unit from the timeless silhouette remain untouched aside from the addition of a large leather shroud that replaces the standard lacing system. White chrome eyestays with protruding laces are added for aesthetic purposes and glossy Swoosh buckles run up and down the concealed white zipper unit. Subtle Nike logos are stitched on the upper section of the shroud to complete the reworked minimalist pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Siempre Familia”

Is honoring the traditions of Mexican culture yet again this year with a special footwear and apparel assemblage dedicated to the annual celebrations of Día De Muertos. For this new collection, the Swoosh has manufactured special “Siempre Familia” colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the former of which has now been revealed through official imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sail#New York Knicks#Nominal#The Pale#Dunk Low#Nba#The Jordan Brand#Air Jordan 1 Lv8d#Yankeekicks#The Nike Dunk Low
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Low Platform Reappears With Floral Detailing

A popular option within the realm of Nike SB, the Nike Blazer Low has recently been reimagined as a fashion-first exclusive for women via its Platform iteration. For its latest proposition, the chunky-soled design has appeared in a predominantly white ensemble. Patent leather at the profile swooshes indulge in a shiny black makeup. And while eye-catching, the mid-foot logos are arguably overshadowed by the iridescent flair at the heel. Collar lining indulges in a light blue tone that’s complemented by a blue and red sock-liner, the latter animating floral graphics. Lastly, the sole unit opts for a “colorless” paint job that makes a statement via its chunky build.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk High Next Nature "Summit White" Revealed: Photos

Dunks have been all the rage this year and Nike is making sure that they deliver a whole bunch of them to the market. From the Nike Dunk Low to the Nike Dunk High, fans have been eating well this year, and with the Winter on the horizon, Nike is looking to deliver some Dunks that can combat the elements. One such model is the Nike Dunk High Next Nature, which features fleece materials all the way throughout the upper. This makes the shoe perfect for fending off the snow on a winter day.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mesh Pockets Appear On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low may no longer grace hardwood courts across the globe, but it continues being a go-to option for stylish individuals from Baltimore to Cape Verde. As the design inches closer to its 40th anniversary, it’s delivered experimental takes alongside ones inspired by offerings from the 1980s.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike SB Dunk Low "Mummy" Supplies Spooky Vibes in This Week's Best Footwear Drops

October is now winding down to its final days, as as anticipation over the fun-filled Halloween weekend starts to generate, sneaker brands are once again back to supply your footwear rotation with a smooth assemblage of new launches. We’re going to find imprints like Jordan Brand,. and adidas releasing a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Collab Receives New Colorway: Photos

Supreme remains one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world, and to this day, they continue to drop new collaborations with some of the biggest entities in the world. For years, they have been coming through with some new Nike shoes, and soon, they will be dropping another collab in the form of the Nike SB Dunk High. Just a few months ago, we saw a white and black model that had the phrase "By Any Means" on the back. Now, that look is back but in a new colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Unboxing: GRAILED Seller OBTAIND Shares His Favorite Details of the Chrome Hearts Matty Boy Dunk Low "Carolina Blue"

Based out of Brooklyn, OBTAIND is a seller on GRAILED with an expansive and impressive inventory that includes exclusive pieces from Chrome Hearts, Amiri and other top brands. His selection offers a glimpse into just one corner of GRAILED, whose community marketplace offers some of the most covetable pieces in footwear and fashion. Recently, OBTAIND was able to get his hands on a pair of Chrome Hearts Matty Boy Dunk Low “Carolina Blue” sneakers, which were released during Chrome Hearts’ SEX RECORDS pop-up during New York Fashion Week.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”

Have no fear: the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”, 2021’s annual Halloween-themed release by Nike Skateboarding, will be making it to retailers in time. Dropping exclusively at skateshops, these canvas-wrapped SB Dunks are designed to mimic the ancient wrapped corpse turned late-October terror, although the only scary thing about these is missing out at retail. Complete with ghoulish eyes at the heel and glow-in-the-dark outsoles, the Mummy SB Dunks stands as one of the more memorable over-the-top concepts for Halloween that we’ve been treated to in recent memory.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Unboxing: The Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” Gets Unwrapped

Right in time for Halloween 2021, Nike SB continues its resurgence with the all-new Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy.” The thematic sneaker has already garnered some major attention online, pointing to another grail shoe from the SB catalog. HYPEBEAST get our hands on the spooky new kicks to unbox — or rather, unwrap — the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk High “Pink Prime” Official Images

As it inches closer to its 37th anniversary, the Nike Dunk High continues to appear in compelling colorways. The latest?: A two-tone arrangement featuring vibrant “Pink Prime” flair. Akin to some of the model’s most iconic styles, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a “colorless” smooth leather base that allows for...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears In Two-Toned Grey

Based on the sheer volume of Nike Dunks that the Swoosh has released over the last few years, it’s more than clear that the brand is on a mission to suit everyone up in this ’85 classic. That includes the tiny-footed toddlers, a demographic of growing Dunk fans that have their fair share of options to choose from thanks to sneaker-crazed parents. Up next is this clean two-toned grey colorway that sees a slightly darker shade of the neutral overlaying the base layer, while white Swoosh logos, laces, and midsoles complete that preferred two-toned look. And although we’re showing you the Toddler sizing only, it’s more than likely that Grade School and Pre School sizes will be eventually available too.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy