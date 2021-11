We all know Timothée Chalamet has a thing for Prada’s nylon outwear. The reigning prince of cinema has been spotted out and about in New York City in black Prada coats for years now, and they’ve become something of his street style trademark. The first time we saw him in one, we wondered if perhaps he had been inspired by Frank Ocean’s 2019 Met Gala look, especially since Chalamet once opted to wear nylon Prada to the Oscars. But apparently, the Dune star has decided it was time to extend his Prada jacket collection both beyond dark hues and the men’s section.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO