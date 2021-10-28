CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UPDATE 2-Hospitality hiring spree brings down Spain's Q3 unemployment

By Nathan Allen
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds detail on tourism)

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A sharp uptick in hiring in Spain’s hospitality sector helped rein in unemployment in the third quarter, official data showed on Thursday, as widespread vaccination against COVID-19 drew people back to bars and hotels over the summer.

With almost 80% of its population fully vaccinated, Spain has lifted nearly all limits on movement and socialising, allowing most sectors to begin a modest recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed unemployment fell to 14.57% in the third quarter from 15.26% in the previous one. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would drop to 14.20%.

Some 359,300 jobs were added over the quarter, with the bulk concentrated in the services and industrial sectors, the data showed. That brought the number of employed people above 20 million for the first time since 2008.

Driving the increase was a 15% jump in employment across bars, restaurants and hotels, which benefitted from a rebound in international tourism this summer.

While levels remain around half their pre-pandemic norms, the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in August more than doubled from a year ago.

Correspondingly, the top tourist destinations of Catalonia and the Canary and Balearic Islands reported the sharpest increase in jobs.

Overall, unemployment has dropped sharply from the 16.26% reached a year ago when Spain recorded its steepest quarterly increase since 2012 after a dismal summer season was cut short by resurgent infections.

However, the rate is yet to reach the 13.78% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic hit Europe and the total number of hours worked remains below 2019 levels.

Workers on a government-backed furlough scheme are not included in the data, meaning the true unemployment figure is likely higher.

While the government forecasts a return to pre-pandemic economic output this year, second-quarter growth undershot initial estimates by a wide margin, casting some doubt on the durability of the recovery. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Nathan Allen and Belén Carreño; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Portugal EDP's 9-month profit boosted by Viesgo acquisition, Brazil

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal, posted on Thursday a 21% rise in its 9-month net profit to 510 million euros ($589 million) after the acquisition of the Spanish company Viesgo and a strong performance in Brazil. However, recurring net profit fell 2%, “penalized by a rise...
WORLD
Reuters

Spain's Melia Hotels pares Q3 loss, visibility still limited to year-end

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Looser restrictions on international travel helped Spain’s Melia Hotels slash net losses by 86% in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, adding that a tendency toward last-minute bookings clouded visibility over the coming months. Melia said a “solid summer season” in resort destinations helped...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE UK gears up to produce rare earth magnets, cut reliance on China

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines with government support, to cut its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions, two sources with direct knowledge said. A government-funded feasibility study is due to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Europe#Canary
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Spain's 3Q GDP growth undershoots expectations

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spainish economic output’s expansion was slower than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, further raising concerns about the recovery path after a weak second quarter and amid the spectre of rising inflation. Flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Energy costs push Spain's inflation to 29-year-high

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s inflation surged to a 29-year-high in October as national consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday. Inflation sped up from 4.0% in September and is running at its fastest pace since September 1992, when the rate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France's Axa launches $2 billion share buyback, plans another in 2022

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa announced the launch of a share buyback programme for up to 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) on Thursday and said it was planning another next year. Europe’s second-biggest insurer, after Germany’s Allianz, said the share buyback to be launched in 2022 would amount to...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
AFP

US private employers added 571,000 jobs in October: ADP

Private businesses hired 571,000 workers last month, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday, the latest sign that the US economy is bouncing back from the Delta wave of Covid-19. The employment increase was better than analysts had forecast, and saw firms of all sizes add positions, with the bulk of the growth in the services sector, including leisure and hospitality businesses that were badly hit by the pandemic restrictions. "The job market is revving back up as the Delta-wave of the pandemic winds down," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, which collaborates with ADP on the report. "As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months."
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Canada's Ontario province forecasts smaller deficit as revenue climbs

OTTAWA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, on Thursday projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year as stronger-than-expected economic growth helped boost tax revenues, a fiscal update showed. The province forecast a budget deficit of C$21.5 billion ($17.3 billion) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year,...
AMERICAS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy