It was the introduction heard ’round the world: “You must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.” And so, Dr. Addison Montgomery burst onto Grey’s Anatomy at the end of the first season — and thus into our lives forever. The same could be said for Kate Walsh, who, before donning Addison’s scrubs, was a young actor with a few TV roles under her belt, including The Drew Carey Show, and smaller roles in films like Under the Tuscan Sun and The Family Man. And though Dr. Montgomery’s arc as a brilliant neonatal surgeon and the disgruntled ex-wife of Derek Shepherd was only meant to be a few episodes long, Walsh won over the hearts of viewers and creators alike.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO