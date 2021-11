Microsoft is expanding is spreadsheet software with the addition of a new API which will allow developers to create their own custom data types in Excel. Countless solutions have been built in Excel using just text and numbers but over the course of its multi-year journey, the software giant has expanded the types of data users can work with natively in its software. This began with the introduction of Microsoft's Stocks and Geography “data types” back in 2018 and these linked data types allow for a single cell in a spreadsheet to contain a live, connected and rich set of information about objects like stocks, currencies, cities and countries.

