Local man faces sexual abuse charge after being seen on surveillance camera

PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was allegedly seen on a surveillance camera sexually abusing a child is now facing a charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian to a child and attempt to commit a felony, first-degree sexual abuse.

Donald Ray White, 31, of Bluefield was at his residence on Aug. 5, 2020, with two children under the age of 12, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Sommers said the mother accessed a live-view surveillance camera from her phone and observed White’s behavior with the child.

Sommers said that he went to White’s home on Aug. 10, 2020, and interviewed him.

Sommers said that after the interview, he asked for an arrest warrant. White was arrested Oct. 22.

Magistrate Susan Honaker set a $10,000 bond. White is currently free on bond.

