CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

South State Corp. (SSB) Tops Q3 EPS by 45c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 45c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (NYSE: HBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $156.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $150.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssb#South State Corp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Juniper II Corp. (JUN.U) Prices Upsized 26M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinera Corp. (INFN) Results Show 800G Orders Ramping Sharply - Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) PT Raised to $137 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ICON plc (ICLR) PT Raised to $315 at Mizuho Securities, Following Earnings

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes raised the price target on ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to $315.00 (from $242.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Unisys Corp. (UIS) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $488 million versus the consensus estimate of $499.42 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Regional Managment Corp (RM) Tops Q3 EPS by 55c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regional Managment Corp (NYSE: RM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.11, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $1.56. 23.1% year-over-year revenue growth and 25.4% year-over-year core net finance receivables growth. 30+ day...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Black Hills Corp. (BKH) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FMC Corp. (FMC) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.43, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.19 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GUIDANCE:. FMC Corp. sees Q4 2021 EPS of $6.59-$6.99, versus the consensus of $6.76. FMC Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.3 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American States Water (AWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $132.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $209.28 million versus the consensus estimate of $207.63 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy