South State Corp. (SSB) Tops Q3 EPS by 45c

Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (NYSE: HBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $156.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $150.5 million.
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange ...
Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) after ...
FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ...
JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ...
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) to $15.00 (from $20.00) while ...
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ...
Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes raised the price target on ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to $315.00 (from $242.00) while maintaining ...
Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ...
Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $488 million versus the consensus estimate of $499.42 million.
Regional Managment Corp (NYSE: RM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.11, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $1.56. 23.1% year-over-year revenue growth and 25.4% year-over-year core net finance receivables growth. 30+ day...
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Black Hills Corp. (BKH) click here.
FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.43, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.19 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GUIDANCE:. FMC Corp. sees Q4 2021 EPS of $6.59-$6.99, versus the consensus of $6.76. FMC Corp. sees...
Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.3 million. For earnings history and...
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $132.02 million.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $209.28 million versus the consensus estimate of $207.63 million.
