Raymond James Financial (RJF) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.19, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $317.73 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO