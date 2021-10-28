CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Appian Corporation (APPN) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Walker & Dunlop (WD) PT Raised to $160 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Steven C. DeLaney raised the price target on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) to $160.00 (from $140.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mth#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $85 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Brad R. Reback raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $85.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) PT Raised to $175 at Cowen, Following Earnings

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings raised the price target on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) to $175.00 (from $160.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $524.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $474.63 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HollyFrontier (HFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.28, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $0.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.69 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.44, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $956 million versus the consensus estimate of $959 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy