Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c

HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.28, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $0.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.69 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO