Xilinx (XLNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) reported Q2 EPS of $20.90, $5.42 better than the analyst estimate of $15.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMERCO (UHAL) click here.
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) reported Q2 EPS of $0.66, versus $0.37 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Universal Corp. (UVV) click here.
ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
Netscout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.47, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $206.33 million.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) reported Q2 EPS of $2.41, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $778 million versus the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. GUIDANCE:. Vista Outdoor sees...
First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
McKesson (NYSE: MCK) reported Q2 EPS of $6.15, $1.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $63.22 billion. GUIDANCE:. McKesson sees FY2022 EPS...
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $151.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $148.74 million.
Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $47.98 million.
Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $524.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $474.63 million. For earnings history and...
ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) reported Q3 EPS of $1.32, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $394 million versus the consensus estimate of $388.33 million. GUIDANCE:. ICF International sees FY2021 EPS of $4.70-$4.90, versus the consensus of $4.62. For earnings history and...
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $310.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $306.53 million. For earnings history and...
Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $608.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $574.17 million.
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported Q1 EPS of $1.45, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $543.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $521.25 million. GUIDANCE:. Fabrinet sees Q2 2022...
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported Q2 EPS of $1.82, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $1.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $465.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.4 million.
