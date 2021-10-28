CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xilinx (XLNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Iteris (ITI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.92 million.
StreetInsider.com

AMERCO (UHAL) Tops Q2 EPS by $5.42

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) reported Q2 EPS of $20.90, $5.42 better than the analyst estimate of $15.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE: NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
StreetInsider.com

Universal Corp. (UVV) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.66

Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) reported Q2 EPS of $0.66, versus $0.37 reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

Netscout Systems (NTCT) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c, Offers Guidance

Netscout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.47, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $206.33 million.
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Tops Q2 EPS by 63c

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) reported Q2 EPS of $2.41, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $778 million versus the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. GUIDANCE: Vista Outdoor sees...
StreetInsider.com

First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

McKesson (MCK) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.53. Guidance Beats

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) reported Q2 EPS of $6.15, $1.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $63.22 billion. GUIDANCE: McKesson sees FY2022 EPS...
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $167 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $167.00 (from $164.00) while maintaining...
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining...
StreetInsider.com

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $151.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $148.74 million.
StreetInsider.com

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $47.98 million.
StreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $524.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $474.63 million.
StreetInsider.com

ICF International (ICFI) Tops Q3 EPS by 19c

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) reported Q3 EPS of $1.32, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $394 million versus the consensus estimate of $388.33 million. GUIDANCE: ICF International sees FY2021 EPS of $4.70-$4.90, versus the consensus of $4.62.
StreetInsider.com

Digital Turbine (APPS) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $310.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $306.53 million.
StreetInsider.com

Bruker (BRKR) Tops Q3 EPS by 19c

Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $608.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $574.17 million.
StreetInsider.com

Fabrinet (FN) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Q2 Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported Q1 EPS of $1.45, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $543.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $521.25 million. GUIDANCE: Fabrinet sees Q2 2022...
StreetInsider.com

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, Offers Guidance

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported Q2 EPS of $1.82, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $1.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $465.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.4 million.
