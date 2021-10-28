Amerisafe (AMSF) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.04 million. GUIDANCE:. ANSYS sees FY2021 EPS of $7.05-$7.38, versus the consensus of $7.06. ANSYS sees FY2021 revenue of $1.885-1.925...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. For earnings history...
Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.
Wedbush analyst Laura Chico raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $167.00 (from $164.00)
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) to $15.00 (from $20.00)
Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00)
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $276 million versus the consensus estimate of $260.47 million. GUIDANCE:. The...
