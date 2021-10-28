CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faro Technologies (FARO) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trimble (TRMB) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $901.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $882.61 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arena Pharma (ARNA) Misses Q3 EPS by 68c

Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.21), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $680 thousand.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $104.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $104.11 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sturm Ruger (RGR) Misses Q3 EPS by 20c

Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $191.09 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

First Solar (FSLR) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $70.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Talos Energy (TALO) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Skillz (SKLZ) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Manitowoc (MTW) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.35, Revenue Misses

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Crashes 27% on Sales and Outlook Miss, Needham Says Buy the Dip While Two Other Analysts to Downgrade to Hold

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) are down over 27% in pre-open Thursday after the company delivered another disappointing Q3
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CyberArk Software (CYBR) PT Raised to $230 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised the price target on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) to $230.00 (from $200.00)
COMPUTERS

