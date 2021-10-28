Faro Technologies (FARO) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $901.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $882.61 million.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO