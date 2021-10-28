Kilroy Realty (KRC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.98

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) reported Q3 FFO of ($0.04), versus $0.06 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $337.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $350.75 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO