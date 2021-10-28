CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kilroy Realty (KRC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.98

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

STORE Capital (STOR) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.52

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) reported Q3 FFO of $0.52, versus $0.47 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $199.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. GUIDANCE:. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $1.98-$2.00. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $2.15-$2.20. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Equinix (EQIX) Reports Q3 FFO of $6.94

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) reported Q3 FFO of $6.94, versus $7.01 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Uniti Group (UNIT) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.43

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) reported Q3 FFO of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $266.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $271.16 million. GUIDANCE:. Uniti...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.33. FFO of $0.87 per Share. AFFO of $0.84 per Share. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Reports Q3 FFO Loss of $0.04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) reported Q3 FFO of ($0.04), versus $0.06 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $337.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $350.75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.57

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) reported Q3 FFO of $0.57, versus $0.44 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $150.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $147.73 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) reported Q3 FFO of $0.02, versus ($0.62) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $423 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.71

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q3 FFO of $0.71, versus $0.61 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $409.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $59.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $56.15 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.47

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) reported Q3 FFO of $0.47, versus $0.44 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. GUIDANCE:. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Simon Property Group (SPG) Reports Q3 FFO of $3.13

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) reported Q3 FFO of $3.13, versus $2.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GUIDANCE:
FINANCIAL REPORTS

