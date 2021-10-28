Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Tops Q2 EPS by 35c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (NYSE: HBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $156.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $150.5 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO