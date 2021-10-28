CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Tops Q2 EPS by 35c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 45c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (NYSE: HBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $156.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $150.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.60, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $876.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $855.12 million.
StreetInsider.com

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.19, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $317.73 million.
StreetInsider.com

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
StreetInsider.com

Equitable Holdings (EQH) Tops Q3 EPS by 54c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.94, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $1.40. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Equitable Holdings (EQH) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Universal Corp. (UVV) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.66

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) reported Q2 EPS of $0.66, versus $0.37 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Universal Corp. (UVV) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Tops Q2 EPS by 63c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) reported Q2 EPS of $2.41, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $778 million versus the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. GUIDANCE:. Vista Outdoor sees...
StreetInsider.com

AMERCO (UHAL) Tops Q2 EPS by $5.42

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) reported Q2 EPS of $20.90, $5.42 better than the analyst estimate of $15.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMERCO (UHAL) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Iteris (ITI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
StreetInsider.com

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
StreetInsider.com

McKesson (MCK) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.53. Guidance Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. McKesson (NYSE: MCK) reported Q2 EPS of $6.15, $1.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $63.22 billion. GUIDANCE:. McKesson sees FY2022 EPS...
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Walker & Dunlop (WD) PT Raised to $160 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Steven C. DeLaney raised the price target on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) to $160.00 (from $140.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $524.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $474.63 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Tops Q3 EPS by 56c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ: AAWW) reported Q3 EPS of $4.88, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $4.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $999.46 million.
StreetInsider.com

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $999.06 million. For earnings...
StreetInsider.com

Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.21). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $62.39 million.
StreetInsider.com

PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Offers Guidance

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.94, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $650 million versus the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. GUIDANCE:. PROG Holdings Inc sees FY2021 EPS of $3.90-$3.99, versus the consensus of $4.08. PROG Holdings...
StreetInsider.com

Denny's Corp (DENN) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.16, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $103.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.61 million.
