VSE Corp. (VSEC) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. GUIDANCE:. Adaptive Biotechnologies sees...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $66-67 Million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.22, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.49 million, versus Cdn$1.04 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GFL Environmental (GFL) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Continental Resources (CLR) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, versus $1.44 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sun Life Financial (SLF) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, versus $0.00 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.7 million, versus $8.4 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.76, versus Cdn$0.73 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Manulife Financial (MFC) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Saga Communications (SGA) click here.
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,500,000 units, at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $365.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million. GUIDANCE:. South Jersey Industries...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $641.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $683.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Nu Skin Enterprises...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $84.85 billion.
Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0