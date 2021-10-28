CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

VSE Corp. (VSEC) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, in-line with the analyst...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c; Reports Cash and Cash Equivalents of $632.4M

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. GUIDANCE:. Adaptive Biotechnologies sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.05

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $66-67 Million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GFL Environmental (GFL) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.22

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.22, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.49 million, versus Cdn$1.04 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GFL Environmental (GFL) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Continental Resources (CLR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.20.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sun Life Financial (SLF) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.54

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, versus $1.44 reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.00

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, versus $0.00 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.7 million, versus $8.4 million reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Manulife Financial (MFC) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.76

Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.76, versus Cdn$0.73 reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Saga Communications (SGA) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.58

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZLU) Prices Upsized 13.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,500,000 units, at a ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

South Jersey Industries (SJI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $365.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million. GUIDANCE:. South Jersey Industries...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $641.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $683.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Nu Skin Enterprises...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS, Revs Miss

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $84.85 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $103 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00) while ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades National CineMedia (NCMI) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) from ...
STOCKS

