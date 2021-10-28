VSE Corp. (VSEC) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $84.85 billion.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO