CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Getty Realty (GTY) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $641.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $683.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Nu Skin Enterprises...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Continental Resources (CLR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Continental Resources (CLR) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS, Revs Miss

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $84.85 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gty#Getty Realty#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c; Reports Cash and Cash Equivalents of $632.4M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. GUIDANCE:. Adaptive Biotechnologies sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.05

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $66-67 Million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sun Life Financial (SLF) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.54

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, versus $1.44 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sun Life Financial (SLF) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) click here.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Manulife Financial (MFC) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.76

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.76, versus Cdn$0.73 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Manulife Financial (MFC) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

South Jersey Industries (SJI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $365.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million. GUIDANCE:. South Jersey Industries...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GFL Environmental (GFL) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.22

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.22, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.49 million, versus Cdn$1.04 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GFL Environmental (GFL) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.18). Revenue for the quarter came in at $123.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $123.13 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. For earnings history...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Amcor plc (AMCR) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $245.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Equinox Gold Corp....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q3 EPS of ($2.17), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $153.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $198.42 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LivePerson (LPSN) Reports In-Line Q3 Revenue

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.47), may not compare to the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million. GUIDANCE:. LivePerson sees GAAP...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy