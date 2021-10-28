Getty Realty (GTY) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $641.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $683.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Nu Skin Enterprises...
Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Continental Resources (CLR) click here.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $84.85 billion.
Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million. For earnings history and...
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. GUIDANCE:. Adaptive Biotechnologies sees...
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $66-67 Million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, versus $1.44 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sun Life Financial (SLF) click here.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) click here.
Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.76, versus Cdn$0.73 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Manulife Financial (MFC) click here.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $365.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million. GUIDANCE:. South Jersey Industries...
GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.22, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.49 million, versus Cdn$1.04 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GFL Environmental (GFL) click here.
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.18). Revenue for the quarter came in at $123.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $123.13 million.
Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. For earnings history...
Agios Pharma (NASDAQ: AGIO) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.56), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.59). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Agios Pharma (AGIO) click here.
Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $245.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Equinox Gold Corp....
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q3 EPS of ($2.17), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $153.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $198.42 million.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.47), may not compare to the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million. GUIDANCE:. LivePerson sees GAAP...
