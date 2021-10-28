CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $964 million versus the consensus estimate of $945.6 million. GUIDANCE:. GoDaddy sees FY2021 revenue...
InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.83, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $143.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. GUIDANCE:. InterDigital sees Q4 2021...
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) reported Q3 EPS of $2.12, $0.47 better than the analyst estimate of $1.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $828 million versus the consensus estimate of $809.41 million.
Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $325.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.6 million. For earnings history and...
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $209.28 million versus the consensus estimate of $207.63 million.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.18 million versus the consensus estimate of $278.81 million.
