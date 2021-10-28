CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $828 million versus the consensus estimate of $809.41 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO