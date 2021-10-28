Aflac (AFL) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $641.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $683.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Nu Skin Enterprises...
Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million. For earnings history and...
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $66-67 Million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.46, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $84.85 billion.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Saga Communications (SGA) click here.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) click here.
Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ...
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $42.71 million versus the consensus estimate of $43 million. For earnings history and...
Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. For earnings history...
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.18). Revenue for the quarter came in at $123.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $123.13 million.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $151.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $148.74 million.
Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, versus $0.57 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $164.7 million, versus $168.4 million reported last year.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.47), may not compare to the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million. GUIDANCE:. LivePerson sees GAAP...
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q3 EPS of ($2.17), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $153.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $198.42 million.
Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
Miv Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: IVT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.89 million. GUIDANCE:. Miv Therapeutics, Inc. sees FY2021 EPS of ($0.20)-($0.16). For...
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $174.54 million. GUIDANCE:
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $167.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.18 million versus the consensus estimate of $278.81 million.
