Aflac (AFL) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $151.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $148.74 million.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO