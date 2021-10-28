ChampionX (CHX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) reported Q1 EPS of $2.68, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $2.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73 billion versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.
Netscout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.47, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $206.33 million.
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion.
Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.
Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61.
Intevac. (NASDAQ: IVAC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.7 million.
