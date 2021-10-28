CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChampionX (CHX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

ChampionX (CHX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Synaptics (SYNA) Tops Q1 EPS by 9c

Synaptics (SYNA) reported Q1 EPS of $2.68, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $2.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73 billion versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Netscout Systems (NTCT) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c, Offers Guidance

Netscout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.47, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $206.33 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Transfer (ET) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c, Revenue Beats

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intevac. (IVAC) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Intevac. (NASDAQ: IVAC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

