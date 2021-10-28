ChampionX (CHX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) reported Q1 EPS of $2.68, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $2.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73 billion versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO