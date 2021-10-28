Oceaneering (OII) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.15), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.21). Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Bill.com sees FY2022 EPS...
Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.19, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $317.73 million.
Standex International (NYSE: SXI) reported Q1 EPS of $1.34, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $175.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $171.4 million. For earnings history and...
Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.99, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $689.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $678.26 million. GUIDANCE:. ITT Inc sees FY2021 EPS of $4.01-$4.06, versus the consensus of $3.97. For earnings history and...
Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $126.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $121.94 million.
Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $96.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $90.83 million. GUIDANCE:. Freshworks Inc sees...
Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $34.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.53 million.
