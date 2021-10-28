Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million. For earnings history and...
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $541.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $542.18 million.
SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $323.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.33 million.
Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million. For earnings history and...
Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.48, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.35 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.61, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. GUIDANCE:. MACOM Technology...
Filed by Level One Bancorp, Inc. Pursuant to Rule 425. Subject Company: Level One Bancorp, Inc. Commission File No.: 001-38458. Date: November 4, 2021. Level One Team,. This morning during the All...
