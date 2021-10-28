Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $541.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $542.18 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO