Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.38), $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.61). Revenue for the quarter came in at $61.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. GUIDANCE:. Inspire Medical...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

USA Compression Partners (USAC) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $158.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.23 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $100.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Varonis Systems sees...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Fortis (FTS) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fortis (NYSE: FTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.53. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Fortis (FTS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Charter Communications (CHTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 83c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) reported Q3 EPS of $6.50, $0.83 better than the analyst estimate of $5.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cerner (CERN) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.47 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported Q3 EPS of $3.33, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $3.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. GUIDANCE:. AbbVie sees FY2021 EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.51, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $69.57 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Church & Dwight (CHD) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aon plc (AON) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aon plc (NYSE: AON) reported Q3 EPS of $1.74, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) reported Q3 EPS of $0.98, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $702 million versus the consensus estimate of $713.66 million.
STOCKS

