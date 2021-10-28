Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.47 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO