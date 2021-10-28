Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are down more than 13% in pre-open Thursday after the company delivered disappointing Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.38), $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.61). Revenue for the quarter came in at $61.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. GUIDANCE:. Inspire Medical...
USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $158.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.23 million. For earnings history...
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $100.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Varonis Systems sees...
Fortis (NYSE: FTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.53. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Fortis (FTS) click here.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) reported Q3 EPS of $6.50, $0.83 better than the analyst estimate of $5.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion.
Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.47 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported Q3 EPS of $3.33, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $3.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. GUIDANCE:. AbbVie sees FY2021 EPS...
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.51, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $69.57 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.7 million.
Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) reported Q3 EPS of $1.74, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion. For earnings history and...
Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) reported Q3 EPS of $0.98, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $702 million versus the consensus estimate of $713.66 million.
