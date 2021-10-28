CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eBay (EBAY) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. GUIDANCE:. Sprouts Farmers...
StreetInsider.com

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.46, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Yelp (YELP) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c, Offers Guidance

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $269.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $261.77 million.
StreetInsider.com

InterDigital (IDCC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c, Offers Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.83, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $143.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. GUIDANCE:. InterDigital sees Q4 2021...
StreetInsider.com

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Offers Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $541.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $542.18 million.
StreetInsider.com

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
StreetInsider.com

Summit Materials (SUM) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million.
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c, Offers Guidance

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.55, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. GUIDANCE:. Qualcomm sees Q1 2022...
StreetInsider.com

Koppers Holdings (KOP) Misses Q3 EPS by 22c, Offers Guidance

Koppers Holdings (NYSE: KOP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.01, $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $424.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $445.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30.
StreetInsider.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million.
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79.
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.
StreetInsider.com

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance

Our 2021 outlook reflects the timing of customer traffic ramping on our platform, anticipated renewals and given our usage based business model, the visibility we have today. Our expected operating profile reflects our continued investment for future growth, along with the impact of the Signal Sciences acquisition.
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million.
StreetInsider.com

Option Care Health (OPCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $891.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $880.85 million.
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
StreetInsider.com

Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Crashes 27% on Sales and Outlook Miss, Needham Says Buy the Dip While Two Other Analysts to Downgrade to Hold

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) are down over 27% in pre-open Thursday after the company delivered another disappointing Q3
StreetInsider.com

CyberArk Software (CYBR) PT Raised to $230 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised the price target on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) to $230.00 (from $200.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
