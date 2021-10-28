Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. GUIDANCE:. Personalis, Inc. sees...
Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.22 million.
Blackline Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Blackline Inc. sees...
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.61, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. GUIDANCE:. MACOM Technology...
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
Our 2021 outlook reflects the timing of customer traffic ramping on our platform, anticipated renewals and given our usage based business model, the visibility we have today. Our expected operating profile reflects our continued investment for future growth, along with the impact of the Signal Sciences acquisition.
Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $541.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $542.18 million.
Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $356.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $355.27 million.
Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.48, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.35 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.
Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) reported Q4 EPS of $0.50, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $835 million versus the consensus estimate of $828.88 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $323.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.33 million.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)...
Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.23), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.87 million.
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $999.06 million. For earnings...
