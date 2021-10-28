CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
StreetInsider.com

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. GUIDANCE:. Personalis, Inc. sees...
StreetInsider.com

Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
StreetInsider.com

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.22 million.
StreetInsider.com

Blackline Inc. (BL) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackline Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Blackline Inc. sees...
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.61, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. GUIDANCE:. MACOM Technology...
StreetInsider.com

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
StreetInsider.com

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Our 2021 outlook reflects the timing of customer traffic ramping on our platform, anticipated renewals and given our usage based business model, the visibility we have today. Our expected operating profile reflects our continued investment for future growth, along with the impact of the Signal Sciences acquisition.
StreetInsider.com

Appian Corporation (APPN) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
StreetInsider.com

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $541.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $542.18 million.
StreetInsider.com

Infinera (INFN) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $356.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $355.27 million.
StreetInsider.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.48, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.35 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) PT Raised to $810 at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) to $810.00 (from $800.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) reported Q4 EPS of $0.50, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $835 million versus the consensus estimate of $828.88 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
StreetInsider.com

SunPower (SPWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $323.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.33 million.
StreetInsider.com

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)...
StreetInsider.com

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.23), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.87 million.
StreetInsider.com

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $999.06 million. For earnings...
