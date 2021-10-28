CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

PPD, Inc. (PPD) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, $0.05 better than the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. GUIDANCE:. Personalis, Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.22 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppd#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Our 2021 outlook reflects the timing of customer traffic ramping on our platform, anticipated renewals and given our usage based business model, the visibility we have today. Our expected operating profile reflects our continued investment for future growth, along with the impact of the Signal Sciences acquisition.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $282.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $257.46 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) reported Q3 EPS of $2.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $444.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $425.48 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Net income and Core income(1) of $8.02 million; diluted EPS and Core diluted EPS(1) of $0.23. Loan production volume...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

10x Genomics (TXG) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $124.69 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nikola (NKLA) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.27). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nikola (NKLA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Taseko Mines (TGB) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.29 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Manitowoc (MTW) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.73, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.51 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) PT Raised to $810 at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) to $810.00 (from $800.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $167 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $167.00 (from $164.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $47.98 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy