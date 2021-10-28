Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.8 billion.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $976.82 million.
New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30.
Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees
ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million.
AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees
Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million.
Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.32 million.
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million.
