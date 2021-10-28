Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO