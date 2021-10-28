CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

 7 days ago

The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lincoln National (LNC) Misses Q3 EPS by 95c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.8 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Southwestern Energy (SWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $976.82 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Appian Corporation (APPN) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Skillz (SKLZ) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Solar (FSLR) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Manitowoc (MTW) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Talos Energy (TALO) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.32 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.35, Revenue Misses

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Materials (SUM) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

