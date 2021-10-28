CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morningstar (MORN) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.13

StreetInsider.com

Sun Life Financial (SLF) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.54

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, versus $1.44 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sun Life Financial (SLF) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.05

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $66-67 Million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) click here.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c; Reports Cash and Cash Equivalents of $632.4M

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $36.64 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Saga Communications (SGA) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.58

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Saga Communications (SGA) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.46, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Continental Resources (CLR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Continental Resources (CLR) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

GFL Environmental (GFL) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.22

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.22, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.49 million, versus Cdn$1.04 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GFL Environmental (GFL) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

South Jersey Industries (SJI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $365.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Raised to $85 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless raised the price target on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) to $85.00 (from $70.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) PT Raised to $137 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $85 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Brad R. Reback raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $85.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ICON plc (ICLR) PT Raised to $315 at Mizuho Securities, Following Earnings

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes raised the price target on ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to $315.00 (from $242.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

