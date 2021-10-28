CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million.
Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79.
Sturm Ruger (RGR) Misses Q3 EPS by 20c

Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $191.09 million.
Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported
XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $103 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00)
CyberArk Software (CYBR) PT Raised to $230 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised the price target on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) to $230.00 (from $200.00)
Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00)
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $167 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $167.00 (from $164.00)
Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) PT Raised to $137 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00)
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00)
Walker & Dunlop (WD) PT Raised to $160 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Steven C. DeLaney raised the price target on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) to $160.00 (from $140.00)
