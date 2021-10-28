Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $191.09 million.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO