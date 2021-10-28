Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) reported Q3 EPS of $10.82, $1.78 better than the analyst estimate of $9.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $123.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $109.59 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $282.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $257.46 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Net income and Core income(1) of $8.02 million; diluted EPS and Core diluted EPS(1) of $0.23. Loan production volume...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackline Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Blackline Inc. sees...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. GUIDANCE:. Personalis, Inc. sees...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.22 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) reported Q3 EPS of $2.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $444.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $425.48 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $826.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $837.36 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Our 2021 outlook reflects the timing of customer traffic ramping on our platform, anticipated renewals and given our usage based business model, the visibility we have today. Our expected operating profile reflects our continued investment for future growth, along with the impact of the Signal Sciences acquisition.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $976.82 million. For earnings history and...
Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0