Stocks

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Bain Capital Specialty...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Yelp (YELP) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yelp (NYSE: YELP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $269.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $261.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) PT Lowered to $150 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon lowered the price target on Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) to $150.00 (from $160.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Motorola Solutions (MSI) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.35, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $2.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. GUIDANCE:. Motorola Solutions sees...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acgl#Arch Capital Group Ltd#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Revolve Group (RVLV) PT Raised to $87 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen raised the price target on Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) to $87.00 (from $70.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $103 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Upgrades BlueLinx (BXC) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson upgraded BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $75.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Michael Feniger downgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) PT Raised to $810 at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) to $810.00 (from $800.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Talos Energy (TALO) PT Raised to $26 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Michael Scialla raised the price target on Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) to $26.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) PT Raised to $105 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Frank Galanti raised the price target on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) to $105.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZL) Opens at $10.06

Today's IPO for SPAC Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) (NASDAQ: SZZL) opened for trading at $10.06 after pricing its upsized ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Raised to $85 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless raised the price target on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) to $85.00 (from $70.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Walker & Dunlop (WD) PT Raised to $160 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Steven C. DeLaney raised the price target on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) to $160.00 (from $140.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) PT Raised to $57 at Aegis Capital, Following Earnings

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio raised the price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) to $57.00 (from $49.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $85 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Brad R. Reback raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $85.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

