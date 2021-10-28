Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yelp (NYSE: YELP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $269.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $261.77 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO