Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Tops Q3 EPS by 29c

American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.75 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE: PFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.49, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.59 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. For earnings history...
Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) reported Q3 EPS of $6.50, $0.83 better than the analyst estimate of $5.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion.
Fortis (NYSE: FTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.53. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Fortis (FTS) click here.
Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $452 million versus the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. For earnings history...
WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.7 million.
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.51, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $446 million versus the consensus estimate of $408.15 million.
Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) reported Q3 EPS of $0.98, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $702 million versus the consensus estimate of $713.66 million.
Carter's (NYSE: CRI) reported Q3 EPS of $1.93, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $891 million versus the consensus estimate of $960.93 million.
Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.28, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.
Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $332.52 million.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $238.22 million versus the consensus estimate of $245.11 million.
McGrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $173.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. GUIDANCE:. McGrath Rentcorp sees...
SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) reported Q3 EPS of $1.45, $0.68 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745 million versus the consensus estimate of $692.3 million.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $74.97 million.
STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $142.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on STAG Industrial (STAG) click here.
DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $650.2 versus the consensus estimate of $618.36 million.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $385.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OPKO Health (OPK) click here.
