CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Tops Q3 EPS by 29c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

American Financial Group (AFG) Tops Q3 EPS by 85c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.75 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Provident Financial Services (PFS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Provident Financial Services (NYSE: PFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.49, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.59 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Financial#Cinf#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Charter Communications (CHTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 83c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) reported Q3 EPS of $6.50, $0.83 better than the analyst estimate of $5.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fortis (FTS) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fortis (NYSE: FTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.53. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Fortis (FTS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $452 million versus the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WisdomTree (WETF) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.7 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

AdvanSix (ASIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.51, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $446 million versus the consensus estimate of $408.15 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) reported Q3 EPS of $0.98, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $702 million versus the consensus estimate of $713.66 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carter's (CRI) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carter's (NYSE: CRI) reported Q3 EPS of $1.93, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $891 million versus the consensus estimate of $960.93 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.28, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verisign Inc. (VRSN) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $332.52 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $238.22 million versus the consensus estimate of $245.11 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. McGrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $173.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. GUIDANCE:. McGrath Rentcorp sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SkyWest (SKYW) Tops Q3 EPS by 68c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) reported Q3 EPS of $1.45, $0.68 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745 million versus the consensus estimate of $692.3 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Byline Bancorp (BY) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $74.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

STAG Industrial (STAG) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $142.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on STAG Industrial (STAG) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DexCom (DXCM) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $650.2 versus the consensus estimate of $618.36 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OPKO Health (OPK) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $385.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OPKO Health (OPK) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy