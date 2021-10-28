CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antero Resources (AR) Misses Q3 EPS by 13c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Summit Materials (SUM) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) reported Q3 EPS of $4.13, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $3.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.46 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Manitowoc (MTW) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Solar (FSLR) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Skillz (SKLZ) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arena Pharma (ARNA) Misses Q3 EPS by 68c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.21), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $680 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Talos Energy (TALO) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ICON plc (ICLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c, Offers Guidance

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) reported Q3 EPS of $2.55, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $2.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.87 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GUIDANCE:. ICON plc sees FY2021 EPS of $9.55-$9.75, versus the consensus of $9.16. ICON plc sees FY2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lincoln National (LNC) Misses Q3 EPS by 95c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.8 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.32 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $70.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $75 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Blackline Inc. (BL) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackline Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Blackline Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Appian Corporation (APPN) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sturm Ruger (RGR) Misses Q3 EPS by 20c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $191.09 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
STOCKS

