CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Reports Q3 FFO of $1.85

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Uniti Group (UNIT) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.43

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) reported Q3 FFO of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $266.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $271.16 million. GUIDANCE:. Uniti...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Equinix (EQIX) Reports Q3 FFO of $6.94

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) reported Q3 FFO of $6.94, versus $7.01 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

STORE Capital (STOR) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.52

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) reported Q3 FFO of $0.52, versus $0.47 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $199.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. GUIDANCE:. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $1.98-$2.00. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $2.15-$2.20. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maa#America#Ffo#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Walker & Dunlop (WD) PT Raised to $160 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Steven C. DeLaney raised the price target on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) to $160.00 (from $140.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) PT Raised to $57 at Aegis Capital, Following Earnings

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio raised the price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) to $57.00 (from $49.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $85 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Brad R. Reback raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $85.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ICON plc (ICLR) PT Raised to $315 at Mizuho Securities, Following Earnings

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes raised the price target on ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to $315.00 (from $242.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sangamo BioSciences (SGMO) PT Raised to $12 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Burnett raised the price target on Sangamo BioSciences (NASDAQ: SGMO) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.57

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) reported Q3 FFO of $0.57, versus $0.44 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $150.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $147.73 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) reported Q3 FFO of $0.02, versus ($0.62) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $423 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy