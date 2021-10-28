Meta Financial Group (CASH) Misses Q4 EPS by 31c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO