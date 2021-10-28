Meta Financial Group (CASH) Misses Q4 EPS by 31c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. GUIDANCE:. Information Services...
LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.45, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $565.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $568.5 million. GUIDANCE:. LHC Group sees FY2021 EPS of $5.75-$5.85, versus the consensus of $5.95. LHC Group sees FY2021...
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.10, $0.42 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $480.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $429.62 million. GUIDANCE:. PTC sees Q1 2022 revenue of $1.85-1.98 billion, versus the consensus of $1.7 billion. For earnings history...
First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. GUIDANCE:. Adaptive Biotechnologies sees...
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.55, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. GUIDANCE:. Qualcomm sees Q1 2022...
Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) reported Q4 EPS of $0.50, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $835 million versus the consensus estimate of $828.88 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
