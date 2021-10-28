SP Plus (SP) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. For earnings history and...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Benefitfocus sees FY2021 revenue...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Net income and Core income(1) of $8.02 million; diluted EPS and Core diluted EPS(1) of $0.23. Loan production volume...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. GUIDANCE:. Information Services...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) reported Q3 EPS of $3.52, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $3.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $740.21 million.
Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) are down over 9% in pre-open Thursday after the company presented a weak outlook for ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless raised the price target on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) to $85.00 (from $70.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio raised the price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) to $57.00 (from $49.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) to $15.00 (from $20.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0