SP Plus (SP) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.54, $0.04...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Benefitfocus (BNFT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Benefitfocus (BNFT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Benefitfocus sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Net income and Core income(1) of $8.02 million; diluted EPS and Core diluted EPS(1) of $0.23. Loan production volume...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Information Services Group (III) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Information Services Group (III) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. GUIDANCE:. Information Services...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameren Corp (AEE) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Ameren Corp (AEE) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) reported Q3 EPS of $3.52, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $3.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $740.21 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $103 at Cowen

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $103 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Market Perform

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades National CineMedia (NCMI) to Outperform

Wedbush Upgrades National CineMedia (NCMI) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Raised to $85 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Raised to $85 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless raised the price target on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) to $85.00 (from $70.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) PT Raised to $57 at Aegis Capital, Following Earnings

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) PT Raised to $57 at Aegis Capital, Following Earnings

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio raised the price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) to $57.00 (from $49.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00)
STOCKS

