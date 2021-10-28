CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.82 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Materials (SUM) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodles Company#Ndls#Wall Street#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Southwestern Energy (SWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $976.82 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million. GUIDANCE:. NortonLifeLock Inc. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Upgrades The Macerich Company (MAC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Goldfarb upgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.Etsy reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) PT Raised to $137 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Chemours stock rallies 8% on Q3 beat, raised guidance

Shares of Chemours Co. rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the chemicals company reported third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Chemours said it earned $214 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with $76 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS matched the GAAP EPS at $1.27. Revenue rose 36% to $1.7 billion. FactSet consensus called for EPS of $1.01 on sales of $1.6 billion. Chemours raised its EBITDA guidance to between $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion, compared with a previous guidance of between $1.10 billion and $1.25 billion. It called for adjusted EPS between $3.93 and $4.13, compared with a prior forecast of between $2.84 and $3.56. Chemours lowered its capex guidance lowered to about $325 million, from about $350 million previously. The stock ended the regular trading day down 2.1%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Regal Rexnord (RRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.36, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $2.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $892.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $887.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy