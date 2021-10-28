CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Everest Re (RE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.34/sh

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

TuSimple (TSP) Posts Wider Q3 Loss

TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP) reported Q3 EPS of ($6.43), versus the analyst estimate of ($0.49). Revenue for the quarter came in at $944 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MBIA (MBI) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.54/sh

MBIA (NYSE: MBI) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.54), versus ($0.34) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MBIA (MBI) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) Tops Q3 EPS and Revenue Estimates, Stock Seen as a Holiday Season Winner

Shares of Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) are trading slightly lower in pre-open Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $175 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $175.00 (from $165.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00)
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54. This compares to loss of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -333.33%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) PT Raised to $57 at Aegis Capital, Following Earnings

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio raised the price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) to $57.00 (from $49.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $85 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Brad R. Reback raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $85.00 (from $58.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) PT Raised to $137 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) to $137.00 (from $130.00)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) PT Raised to $175 at Cowen, Following Earnings

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings raised the price target on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) to $175.00 (from $160.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Raised to $85 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless raised the price target on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) to $85.00 (from $70.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Reports Q3 FFO Loss of $0.04

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) reported Q3 FFO of ($0.04), versus $0.06 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $337.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $350.75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

