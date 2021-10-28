New 2023 Mini Countryman to grow and get EV option

The 2021 Mini Countryman, Mini's only SUV, is a relatively unconventional subcompact in a crowded vehicle segment. Launched in 2010 and now in its second generation, the Countryman is a premium crossover with a retro design, sporty looks, and a quirky interior. Functioning as a bit of an SUV/hatchback mix, the Countryman, though pricier than other similar or better-equipped models in its class, is Mini's best-selling vehicle. Refreshed for the 2021 model year and available with a choice of two powertrains, we tested the 2021 Cooper S Countryman variant equipped with the more powerful 2.0-liter turbo I-4 generating 189 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque. Pushing that power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic, our test vehicle, featuring ALL4 all-wheel drive and sporting the Iconic trim package, carried an as-tested price of $43,850.
