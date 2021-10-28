New 2023 Mini Countryman to grow and get EV option

Being in the motor industry, we often write stories we hope are not true. One such case was a recent report on the next-generation Mini Countryman in which sources claimed that, by virtue of being built on BMW's new FAAR platform, it would be bigger than ever before and closer in size to the BMW X1. Mini aficionados had hoped this wasn't the case, but our spy photographers have now captured Mini Countryman prototypes out in the open, confirming the earlier report. The development mules are still heavily camouflaged, indicating that they are in an early stage of development, but it still gives us some indication of what to expect.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO