New 2023 Mini Countryman to grow and get EV option

By Felix Page
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMini's SUV will be built alongside its BMW X1 sibling and share its range of petrol, PHEV and EV powertrains. Mini's all-important third-generation Countryman, which will play a crucial role in the brand's pure-electric reinvention, has broken cover on public roads for the first time. Due in 2023, the...

