Police investigating crash on Youngstown’s South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A minor was taken to the hospital after a crash on Youngstown’s South Side.

Police were called to the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police tell us speed is expected to be a factor. Police say the driver hit a parked car sending her car and the parked car into separate yards in the neighborhood.

Police also say that the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.