PHOENIX — Whatever is going on with the Phoenix Suns through four games, they got a lesson on Wednesday night as to why it can’t slide. After a solid first half against the Sacramento Kings, the team short-circuited in the third quarter and was back to the lethargic, disconnected play that has been common early on this season. They got outscored 29-15 in it.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO