CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

British banks, insurers face climate risk capital crackdown

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ztHG_0cf8BnAf00

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England will crack down from next year on banks and insurers that do not hold enough capital to cover risks from climate change www.reuters.com/business/cop, while also considering bespoke safety buffers.

Climate-related financial risks are partially captured by existing frameworks, but there are gaps, the BoE said on Thursday in a report that marks a shift in its thinking.

The central bank already has powers to force lenders and insurers to top up their general capital buffers if climate risks are not sufficiently covered, and it will study whether bespoke company and sector-wide climate buffers are also needed.

“This work will help determine whether changes to the design, use or calibration of the regulatory capital framework may also be needed to ensure resilience against these risks,” the BoE said in a statement.

It said it would give an update in 2022 after more research and a climate change and capital requirement conference.

Climate risks to insurers come from a reduction in the value of assets such as property due to weather events like floods.

Banks, meanwhile, could be affected by sudden falls in the value of assets like stocks and bonds they hold as the economy transitions to net-zero emissions.

Climate activists want regulators to go a step further and use capital requirements to penalise banks that finance fossil fuels, but the BoE says its remit is limited to ensuring banks and insurers stay stable in the face of climate change.

‘ACTIVE SUPERVISION’

The BoE said in 2019 that banks and insurers should set out by the end of 2021 how they manage risks from climate change and disclose them.

The central bank said on Thursday that the firms it regulates have made “tangible progress” in meeting these expectations, but some are materially more advanced than others.

It also signalled a shift in gears next year in how it supervises and enforces these requirements.

“As we move into 2022, the PRA will actively supervise to ensure firms meet expectations, with firms needing to demonstrate a good understanding and management of climate-related financial risks on an ongoing basis,” it said.

“We will consider the use of our full supervisory and regulatory toolkit to provide the necessary assurance or remediation where appropriate.”

Enforcement can range from warnings to mandatory capital top-ups and even fines.

Separately, the Financial Conduct Authority in its own report said it will scrutinise how well the environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics of products align with the claims firms make on sustainability.

“Increased capital requirements for some banks and insurers seems highly likely and enforcement action by FCA is a clear threat,” said Paul Edmondson, a financial services partner with law firm CMS.

The Basel Committee, which writes global rules on capital requirements applied by top financial centres, is also due to publish an update on whether climate buffers are needed.

The BoE, a member of Basel, is expected to be aligned with the global work.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Edmondson
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK wades into central banks vs. markets fray

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey has joined the tussle between central bankers and financial markets. Like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde, the Briton is trying to persuade investors that interest rates won’t rise as aggressively as market prices imply. His may be the toughest sell.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 after BoE keeps rates unchanged

Nov 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rallied on Thursday as the pound plunged following the Bank of England's decision to defy markets by leaving rates unchanged, while heavyweight energy stocks tracked crude prices higher. The pound weakened 1.33% after BoE's decision, boosting the FTSE 100 index and dollar earning...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Climate Risk#Capital Requirements#Uk#British#The Bank Of England#Boe
dsnews.com

Examining Climate Risks and Financial Stability

U.S. Department of Treasury has identified climate change as an “emerging and increasing threat to U.S. financial stability.”. The new report by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) was created after President Biden signed Executive Order 14030 on May 20 which ordered the U.S. Treasury to develop a comprehensive strategy to measure the climate-related financial risk to federal programs and assets.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK tells private sector it must invest big to save planet

Britain called Wednesday for the world's financial industry to channel its vast funds towards greener investments to ensure that global efforts to curb global warming succeed.Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that while the U.K. government is providing fresh financing to help poor countries cope with climate change, “public investment alone isn’t enough.”Speaking at the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow Sunak said U.K. financial institutions and publicly traded companies will be required to publish plans detailing how green their investments and their own businesses are — in order to ensure they're actually contributing to reductions...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ultra-low mortgage deals vanish ahead of Bank of England base rate decision

Ultra-low mortgage rates have already been vanishing amid expectations that the Bank of England base rate could increase soon.On Thursday, the Bank will reveal whether it will hike the base rate amid pressure from inflation or maintain the existing 0.1% rate for at least one more month.On October 25 there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available at 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this week this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to analysis by Defaqto.Last week the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer putting down a 5% deposit was 2.45%. This has jumped over the past week...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Money managers face ‘greenwashing’ scrutiny as sustainable funds flourish

LONDON (Reuters) – As environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds rack up trillions of dollars, global market watchdogs moved on Tuesday to flush out any asset managers who may be hoodwinking investors. Regulators are playing catch-up to contain the risk of money managers overstating the ESG credentials of their products,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Carney: World cannot face series of climate crises

The world cannot go through a series of climate crises in the same way as it bounces from financial crisis to financial crisis, an adviser to the Prime Minister has said.Mark Carney – the former Bank of England governor who is now Boris Johnson’s Finance Adviser for Cop26 – said that the world will not have the chance to learn from its mistakes on the climate.“The financial crisis was one of a long series of financial crises – we weren’t learning from history. We don’t get a long series of climate crises. We have one,” he said.Mr Carney was speaking...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Don't let climate activist banks restrict capital access

On Sunday, government officials, business leaders, activists, and Hollywood celebrities will gather in Glasgow, Scotland. They'll be there for COP26, a conference that aims to secure new commitments from governments to reduce carbon emissions. Expectations are high. Many suggest that COP26 could be the most important summit since the 2015...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy