Cell Phones

You can now review even more of Apple's own apps

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now review even more of Apple's built-in iPhone apps. It has added Phone, Safari, Messages, Photos, and more to the App Store. The company first started adding its own apps to the App Store in September. Apple has added more of its own built-in apps to the...

www.imore.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
