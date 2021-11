Starbucks has announced that it will boost wages from $12 (£8) to $15 (£11) an hour, in a move that has left big US employers including Walmart behind. In a statement, Starbucks said on Wednesday it would increase wages by next summer for its 350.000 employees in the US, with some set to receive a $23 (£16) hourly rate.It follows calls by progressives in Congress for a $15 wage mandated at the federal level, amid a fiercely competitive US jobs market for employers. Employees, meanwhile, also called on Starbucks to boost pay, amid the formation of a union...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO