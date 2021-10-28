CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

New hiking trail gearing up for outdoor enthusiasts in Tazewell

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
A grand opening is taking place this Saturday for a new Lincolnshire Park hiking trail which will add to the park's recreational facilities. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. — A grand opening is taking place this Saturday for a new Lincolnshire Park hiking trail which will add to the park’s recreational facilities.

The grand opening of the Frank Barnes Trail begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnshire Park at the large shelter near the Lake Parking Lot. Lincolnshire Park is located at 3119 Riverside Drive in North Tazewell, Va.

Named after the late George F. “Frank” Barnes, Jr., the new hiking trail will let walkers travel a total distance of 2.4 miles. It connects with Lincolnshire Park’s existing Patriot Trail. A plaque honoring the memory of Frank Barnes is being placed at the new trail named after him.

Barnes was born and raised in Tazewell, Va. He returned to Tazewell County after completing his military service in the U.S. Army and started his career in television broadcasting and sales, according to town officials. He served his church and community by leading fundraising efforts to open the Tazewell YMCA. In later years, he worked the farmland that the new trail traverses.

Shuttle service by golf cart will be available from the parking lot to the back side of the lake for tours of The Frank Barnes Trail.

Besides the new Frank Barnes Trail and the Patriot Trail, Lincolnshire Park has outdoor facilities including picnic shelters, softball fields, swimming pools, a basketball court and the Kidztown playground. Lincolnshire Lake offers additional recreation including fishing, kayaking, paddle board and the inflatables at the Aqua Park.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

