Belarusian refineries lose $80 mln due to EU sanctions -report

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Belarusian oil refineries have lost $80 million due to European Union sanctions, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

State news agency Belta also quoted him as telling parliament that despite the sanctions, local refineries would process 16.8 million tonnes of oil this year, an increase of 0.5 million tonnes compared with 2020.

The European Union in June banned companies from doing business with Belarusian oil products as a part of wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus, cutting one of the top fuel suppliers in Eastern Europe from the market.

