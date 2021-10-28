CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man – Found

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man – Found. UPDATE: Ardoin has been located and is safe. Ville Platte, LA – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 2

Calcasieu Parish News

November 2, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Crystal Gale Sawyer, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. Ronald Dewayne Joseph, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Marvin Lewis Jr., 45, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for failure to possess a home improvement license. Melvin...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sulphur Man Killed in Crash in Carlyss, Two Others Injured

Sulphur Man Killed in Crash in Carlyss, Two Others Injured. Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 28, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m. deputies with CPSO were dispatched near the intersection of Johnny Jones Road and Arthur Vincent Road in Sulphur in reference to a two-vehicle accident.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Houston Men Arrested for Stolen Property Related to ATM Theft in Lake Charles

3 Houston Men Arrested for Stolen Property Related to ATM Theft in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 25, 2021, CPSO along with the Louisiana State Police Troop D coordinated a traffic stop on an SUV traveling on I-10 near mile marker 36 in Lake Charles after receiving a tip it may be related to the thefts from ATMs in Calcasieu Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Door-to-Door Checks and Extra Patrols After Severe Weather in Southwest Louisiana

Door-to-Door Checks and Extra Patrols After Severe Weather in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – On October 27, 2021, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls due to tornado damages in the areas off Ham Reid Road from Nelson Road to Ihles Road in Lake Charles. CPSO has conducted door-to-door checks in those and no injuries have been reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Man Convicted of Arson of Louisiana Businesses Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Man Convicted of Arson of Louisiana Businesses Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison. Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – On October 22, 2021, Jasmine Roberson, 31, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on arson charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Man Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery in Iowa

Man Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery in Iowa. Iowa, LA – On October 27, 2021, Iowa, LA Police Department Chief K. Vincent reported that on October 26, 2021, at approximately 1600 hrs. (4 pm), Iowa Officers responded to a local business where a male suspect later identified as Jaden Coleman allegedly entered and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money from the register. Upon receiving cash, Coleman reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle. With the help of witnesses, Iowa Police Officers and Detectives were able to later locate Coleman at his residence where he was taken into police custody.
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes into State Police Vehicle Near Sulphur Injuring 3

Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes into State Police Vehicle Near Sulphur Injuring 3. Louisiana State Police reported that three people were injured on the morning of October 24, 2021. after an impaired driver ran into a fully-marked State Police vehicle on I-10 west of Sulphur. The Trooper was working a traffic safety detail with his emergency lights activated when 29-year-old Dennis Ray Hillery of Vinton drove into the back of the police vehicle at a high rate of speed. The crash injured Hillery and his passenger as well as the Trooper.
LOUISIANA STATE
