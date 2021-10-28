Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man – Found

Man Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery in Iowa. Iowa, LA – On October 27, 2021, Iowa, LA Police Department Chief K. Vincent reported that on October 26, 2021, at approximately 1600 hrs. (4 pm), Iowa Officers responded to a local business where a male suspect later identified as Jaden Coleman allegedly entered and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money from the register. Upon receiving cash, Coleman reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle. With the help of witnesses, Iowa Police Officers and Detectives were able to later locate Coleman at his residence where he was taken into police custody.

IOWA, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO