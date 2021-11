A couple of weeks ago on the MassivelyOP New World roundtable podcast, we criticized the game’s fledgling economy, wondering aloud whether it would perk up eventually and escape from the oversupply problem that seemed to make the trading posts a wasteland. As it turns out, just the opposite has transpired in the last few weeks. MOP reader r00ch sent us in a couple of posts from Reddit and the Player Auctions blog that argue it’s not oversupply of goods and materials causing the problem but an undersupply of currency – deflation, as opposed to the inflation we’re used to seeing in most other MMORPGs.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO